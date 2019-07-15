Pakistan: 22 people killed in torrential rains and flash floods

At least 22 people were killed and scores others went missing in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir after cloudburst caused flash flooding. Report informs citing the Xinhua, officials said on Monday.

The cloudburst caused large-scale devastation as over 150 houses and two mosques were affected in the overnight flooding in the tourist resort of Neelum Valley, Saeed ur Rehman, director operations of the state disaster management authority, said.

The killed people included two security personnel, nine locals and 11 others who were visiting the area for preaching in the mosques, washed away by the flash floods.

Several people are still stranded in their houses and efforts are underway to evacuate them. Meanwhile, the authorities have set up make-shift camps to adjust the displaced people.