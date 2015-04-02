PACE President pays an official visit to Turkey

Baku. 2 April. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Anne Brasseur will pay an official visit to Turkey on April 7-10. Report informs referring to the press service of PACE in Ankara, A.Brasser plans to meet with the President, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Minister for EU Affairs, President of the Constitutional Court and representatives of various political parties in Turkey, also to speak to students at Bilkent University.

PACE President will hold a meeting with religious leaders in Istanbul. A.Brasser also to visit the center for Syrian refugees in Kilis, located near the border between Turkey and Syria.