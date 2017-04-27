PACE monitoring committee will meet in Georgia next year

Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ The meeting of the Monitoring Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe will be held in Georgia in summer of 2018. Report informs, a relevant decision was taken at a meeting of the committee in Strasbourg, where the PACE spring session is taking place. At the meeting of the monitoring committee, European deputies are considering an interim report on political processes in Georgia, including planned amendments to the Constitution of Georgia.

Traditionally, monitoring committee meets in Strasbourg or in Paris. However, once a year, the regulations allow deputies to arrange away meeting.

The PACE Monitoring Committee is responsible for monitoring the implementation of commitments of Council of Europe member states to the organization.