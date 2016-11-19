PACE co-rapporteurs to visit Yerevan

Baku. 19 November. REPORT.AZ/ Co-rapporteurs of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Monitoring Committee Alan Meale and Giuseppe Galati will visit Yerevan from 22 to 23 November.

Report informs referring to the Armenian media, the discussion will focus on the reform of the electoral system, parliamentary elections in 2017, the implementation of the constitutional reform, including reform of the government and the judiciary, as well as police reform and the establishment of an independent mechanism to deal with complaints regarding police action.

According to the information, the co-rapporteurs will also hold meetings with the President, Prime Minister, Speaker of the National Assembly and the Minister of Justice of the country.

Meeting with the Armenian delegation to PACE, representatives of the judiciary, as well as the head of the police also scheduled.