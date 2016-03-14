 Top
    Close photo mode

    ​Owner of the car used in Ankara terror blast identified

    The attack was committed by two people, including one woman

    Baku. 14 March. REPORT.AZ/ BMW branded car used in the terrorist attack in Ankara was wanted on January 10, 2016.

    Report informs referring to the Turkish media.

    According to the data, the car which belonged to an elderly resident of Sanliurfa, Turkey, was stolen on January 10 this year, and the same day it was taken to Diyarbakir.

    It was also said that Ankara police were searching for a car filled with mines on February 27 in Kızılay district.

    On March 13 a terrorist attack in Ankara killed 34 people (two of them were terrorists). According to the data, the incident was committed by two people, including one woman. As a result, they were killed.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi