​Owner of the car used in Ankara terror blast identified

Baku. 14 March. REPORT.AZ/ BMW branded car used in the terrorist attack in Ankara was wanted on January 10, 2016.

Report informs referring to the Turkish media.

According to the data, the car which belonged to an elderly resident of Sanliurfa, Turkey, was stolen on January 10 this year, and the same day it was taken to Diyarbakir.

It was also said that Ankara police were searching for a car filled with mines on February 27 in Kızılay district.

On March 13 a terrorist attack in Ankara killed 34 people (two of them were terrorists). According to the data, the incident was committed by two people, including one woman. As a result, they were killed.