Law enforcement officials in Kazakhstan arrested 53 people during illegal rallies in Nur Sultan and Almaty on February 22, Minister of internal Affairs of Kazakhstan Yerlan Turgumbayev was quoted as saying.

"Some citizens have joined unauthorized rallies across the country. Police detained 53 people and brought some of them to administrative responsibility. Forty-three citizens were released after questioning. Rallies are mostly staged in Nur-Sultan and Almaty," Turgumbayev said.