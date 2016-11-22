Over 15,000 people fired under new decree in Turkey

Baku. 22 November. REPORT.AZ/ 15550 public officers reportedly fired by Turkish government, as a result of investigations of military coup attempt on July 15.

Reportedly, 7586 police officers, 403 gendarmes, 1988 military officers and 5000 public employees have been dismissed, based on delegated legislation, Report informs referring to Anadolu agency.

Moreover, 550 NGOs, 9 mass media agencies, 19 private medical institutions have been closed for alleged support to military coup.

According to information, about 110 thousand public employees lost their jobs after military coup attempt on July 15.