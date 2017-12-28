Over 100 people get poisoned at school disco in Kyrgyzstan

Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ At least 110 people got poisoned at a school disco in Kegeti.

Report informs citing the Interfax.

Pupils of 7-8 classes have decided to organize a disco in a sports hall. Blackout occurred during disco, and gasoline generator was switched on and was working. All of them were poisoned by carbon monoxide.

According to the director of the Chui territorial hospital Nurbek Abdrakhmanov, 75 were injured, four of them are teachers.

It was noted that six children are in the intensive care unit.