Over 1,500 terrorists neutralized in Syria's Afrin

Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ At least 1,528 terrorists have been neutralized since the beginning of Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin.

Report informs referring to the TRT, the Turkish General Staff said.

In a statement, the Turkish General Staff said that 43 PYD/PKK and Daesh terrorists had been neutralized on day 27 of the operation.

Operation Olive Branch was launched by Turkey on January 20 to remove the PKK/PYD/YPG/KCK and Daesh terrorists from Afrin in northwestern Syria.