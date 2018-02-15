 Top
    Over 1,500 terrorists neutralized in Syria's Afrin

    43 terrorists were neutralized on day 27

    Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ At least 1,528 terrorists have been neutralized since the beginning of Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin.

    Report informs referring to the TRT, the Turkish General Staff said.

    In a statement, the Turkish General Staff said that 43 PYD/PKK and Daesh terrorists had been neutralized on day 27 of the operation.

    Operation Olive Branch was launched by Turkey on January 20 to remove the PKK/PYD/YPG/KCK and Daesh terrorists from Afrin in northwestern Syria.

