Another four generals dismissed in Turkey

Baku. 29 July. REPORT.AZ/ Another 4 generals have dismissed in Turkey.

Report informs citing Milliyet, they are Secretary General of the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces, Major General Metin Özbek, Land Forces Command's operations chairman, Major General Mehmet Okkan, intelligence chairman, Major General Mehmet Göktan and Chairman of information and electronic information system (MEBS), Major General Mustafa Gönen.

According to the information, all of them applied to Turkish Armed Forces General Staff to be retired.

Notably, during the coup attempt in Turkey, Metin Özbek was on vacation abroad together with his family. He was able to return to Ankara two days later due to the cancelation of the flights and continued to act at the General Staff. He was expected to be promoted to lieutenant general rank. M.Özbek also worked as an adjutant to the 10th Turkish President Ahmet Necdet Sezer in 2005-2007, to the 11th President Abdullah Gül in 2007-2008. The serviceman served as a commander of presidential guard in 2008-2010 and awarded the rank of general.

Earlier, Chief of Land Forces Command Staff, Lieutenant General Ihsan Uyar and Commander of Land Forces Training and Doctrine Command (EDOK), Lieutenant General Kamil Başoğlu have also resigned.