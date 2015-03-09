 Top
    OSCE Secretary General holds meetings in Tbilisi

    Lamberto Zannier met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia

    Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ Meeting of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia Tamar Beruchashvili met with OSCE Secretary General Lamberto Zannier on March 9 in Tbilisi. Report informs referring to the Georgian media, the sides discussed Russia's actions concerning Georgian territories - Abkhazia and the Tskhinvali region (South Ossetia).

    OSCE Secretary General arrived in Georgia on March 8. During the visit, which will end on March 11 Zannier will meet with Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili, President Georgi Margvelashvili, and other officials of the country.

