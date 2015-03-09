OSCE Secretary General holds meetings in Tbilisi

Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ Meeting of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia Tamar Beruchashvili met with OSCE Secretary General Lamberto Zannier on March 9 in Tbilisi. Report informs referring to the Georgian media, the sides discussed Russia's actions concerning Georgian territories - Abkhazia and the Tskhinvali region (South Ossetia).

OSCE Secretary General arrived in Georgia on March 8. During the visit, which will end on March 11 Zannier will meet with Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili, President Georgi Margvelashvili, and other officials of the country.