    OSCE Chairperson-in-Office will travel to Georgia and Moldova

    Main purpose of the visit will be settlement of frozen conflicts in the countries

    Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ Austrian Foreign Minister and OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Sebastian Kurz will pay a visit to Georgia and Moldova today. 

    Report informs, main purpose of the visit will be settlement of the frozen conflicts in these countries.

    "A visit to two more areas of frozen conflicts in the OSCE area should be a strong signal of our willingness to contribute to the resolution of these conflicts", press service of the Foreign Minister of Austria said.

    OSCE Chairperson-in-Office will meet with the Foreign Minister, Prime Minister and the President of Georgia on February 3 in Tbilisi, and in evening of the same day will leave for Moldova.

    According to Kurz, "Austrian presidenc's priorities in these regions are improving living conditions of the people, strengthening the OSCE presence and improve dialogue between the conflicting parties".

