Organizer of terrorist attack near Istanbul stadium held in Turkey detained

Baku. 13 July. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish security forces detained 44 members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) during the operation in four provinces, among them the organizer of the terrorist attack at the Istanbul Vodafone Arena stadium in December 2016.

Report informs, Governor of Istanbul Vasip Shahin said on the air of CNN Turk.

"During the operation in four provinces of the country, 44 members of the PKK separatist and terrorist organization were detained.It is established that one of them is the organizer of the explosion at the stadium "Besiktas" ("Vodafone Arena" - Ed.), he left the mined car, which exploded in a minute, "V. Shahin said.

Notably, a car bomb exploded near the stadium "Vodafone Arena" in December 2016 an hour and a half after the end of the football match between the local "Besiktas" and "Bursaspor" from Bursa. The explosive device was activated by remote control when, beside the mined car, there was a bus with police officers who provided security for the football match.

The Kurdish radical group "Kurdistan Freedom Hawks" took responsibility for the attack.