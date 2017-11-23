Organizer of terrorist attack in Istanbul airport killed in Tbilisi

Baku. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/ One of organizers of the terrorist act in Istanbul's Atatürk Airport is the terrorists who have been neutralized yesterday as a result of the antiterrorist operation in Tbilisi, Georgia.

Report informs citing the Haberturk, he is Ahmed Radzhabovich Chataev, nicknamed "One-armed".

According to report, Chataev since 2012 worked together with one of the leaders of ISIS Omar Shishani.

Notably, as a result of the anti-terrorist operation carried out on November 22 in Tbilisi, three Chechen terrorists were neutralized, one detained.

Notably, on June 28, 2016, three terrorist attacks were committed at Atatürk Airport in Turkey. 47 people were killed and about 250 were injured as a result of blast.