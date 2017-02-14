Organizer of Istanbul Reina club attack detained

Baku. 14 February. REPORT.AZ/ The suspected organizer of the Reina nightclub attack has been detained in Istanbul.

Report informs citing the Turkish media, Burdur Procurator's Office declares.

According to information, he is a citizen of France and Burdur court choose preventive measure on him two days ago.

The news declares that A.S., the French national of Turkish origin, has been living in France since 2009. He is allegedly member of terrorist Daesh group.

Notably, Abdulgadir Masharipov, who killed 39 people in Reina nightclub attack in Istanbul on the night of January 1, 2017, has been arrested. He is accused of "premeditated murder of 39 people", "membership to terrorist Daesh group", "illegal carrying of weapons", etc.