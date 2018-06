Baku. 11 August. REPORT.AZ/ "Arise, Armenia" movement representatives are intending to close the Republic Square in Yerevan during the protest scheduled for August 11.

The protesters will demand the resignation of President Serzh Sargsyan and Prime Minister. The opposition forces will continue the strike until the fulfillment of their requirements.

Members of the movement issued a statement on it.

The rally will be held on August 11 at 19:00 p.m.