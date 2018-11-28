Opposition candidate for presidency: “I believe Georgian citizens will make the right choice”

Tbilisi. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ Grigol Vashadze, Georgia's main opposition candidate for presidency from the United National Movement (UNM), has taken part in the voting.

Georgia bureau of Report News Agency informs that he voted in the city of Kutaisi.

Vashadze expressed hope that Georgian citizens will make the right choice in the second round of presidential elections: "I believe that people who protect democracy with their teeth since 1990, who do everything to preserve the statehood, will go to the elections and make the right choice. There is no more time for meaningless, thoughtless and empty existence of Georgia."