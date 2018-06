Baku. 28 July. REPORT.AZ/ A large-scale operation has been conducted in Bursa province of Turkey against the Gülenist Terror Organization (FETÖ) members.

Report informs citing Milliyet, 72 people were detained during the operation.

Former governor of Bursa Şebahettin Harput and former chief of security department of the province Ali Osman Kahya are also among the detainees.