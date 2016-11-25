One Turkish soldier killed, five more wounded in Syria

Baku. 25 November. REPORT.AZ/ One Turkish soldier was killed and five more were lightly wounded in clashes with Daesh militants in northern Syria.

Report informs referring to DHA, General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces said.

In addition, four Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighters were also killed and 25 injured in the clashes over the last 24 hours, the military said in a statement.

Turkish Armed Forces fired and destroyed 101 targets of Daesh.