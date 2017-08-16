One soldier martyred in Turkey

Baku. 16 August. REPORT.AZ/ One soldier has been martyred during the anti-terror operations carried out in the territory of the Sori hill of the Namz mountain of Turkey’s Sirnak province.

Report informs citing the Turkish media, the Turkish Security Forces have been carrying out anti-terror operations from the early hours of August 16.

During the operations, terrorists shelled Guneycam village with missiles. Security forces responded to the shelling which lasted for 10 minutes.

According to the information, anti-terror operations aimed at neutralizing terrorists are underway in the region.