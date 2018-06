Baku. 19 May. REPORT.AZ/ In an attack in the Nusaybin district of the southeastern province of Mardin, PKK militants detonated a hand-made explosive in the Yenişehir neighborhood, Report informs referring to the Turkish media.

Nine soldiers were injured in the attack, three of them critically.

However, one of the soldiers later succumbed to his injuries at the Nusaybin State Hospital.