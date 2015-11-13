One soldier killed in clashes with PKK in Turkey’s east

Baku. 13 November. REPORT.AZ/ One soldier has been killed in clashes with militants of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in the eastern province of Van.

Report informs referring to the Turkish media, security forces raided a house in Van’s Erciş district on Nov. 13, based on intelligence that PKK militants were inside.

Militants opened fire with long-barreled weapons as soldiers raided the house in the Gergili neighborhood.

One sergeant was killed in the clashes while reports indicate the operation is continuing.