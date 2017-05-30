One serviceman killed, 5 injured as training aircraft crashed in Russia

Baku. 30 May. REPORT.AZ/ One serviceman was killed and five others were wounded during a hard landing of the Antonov An-26 aircraft at in western Russia.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti, Russian defense ministry said.

The incident occurred during a hard landing of the Antonov An-26 training aircraft at an airfield in the Saratov Region, western Russia.

According to information, there were six crew members onboard the plane: "One serviceman was killed and five crew members were quickly taken to a medical facility by a helicopter of a search and rescue service", ministry stated.

According to preliminary data, the crash landing may have been caused by the failure of one of engines, ministry said. A special commission of the Defense Ministry is heading to the scene.



