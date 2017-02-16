 Top
    One serviceman died, 2 injured in crash in Armenia

    Investigation is underway

    Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ One Armenian serviceman of extended active duty died, 2 injured as a result of crash while a bulldozer cleared the road leading to a military unit.

    Report informs citing the Armenian media, the country's Investigative Committee said.

    According to information, Garegin Minasyan, Armen Pukhan and Vruyr Nersisyan got injured while clearing the road. Garegin Minasyan died on the way to hospital, others hospitalized.

    Investigation is underway. 

