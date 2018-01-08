One police officer killed, another injured in Yerevan car crash

Baku. 8 January. REPORT.AZ/ A major road accident occurred in Yerevan tonight.

Report informs referring to Armenian media, two combat crew and firefighting-rescue teams rushed to the scene.

It turned out that BMW X6 model car collided with Toyota Corola model car of Road Patrol Service.

As a result of the accident, Toyota driver 29-year-old Yerevan resident Areg Davtyan was hospitalized at Nairi medical center before the rescuers arrived, where he died without regaining consciousness. A passenger of the same car, 34-year old Khachik Gasparyan was taken to the First university clinic, his condition assessed as critical.

After the collision with Toyota, BMW crashed into a roadside billboard, and the driver fled.

It was noted that Davtyan and Gasparyan are employees of the 1st officer's battalion of the Traffic Police, were on duty at the time of the accident.

A criminal case is underway.