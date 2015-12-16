One person dies in helicopter crash in Kamchatka

Baku. 16 December. REPORT.AZ/ Mi-8 helicopter made a hard landing in Kamchatka one person was killed and at least five people were injured.

Report informs citing the TASS, according to preliminary data the incident occured 77 kilometers from the village Sobolev. The helicopter according to the deputy head of the government of Kamchatka Sergei Khabarova carrying gas workers and shift climb rolled over.

There were 22 people on board.

As stated in the regional department of the Investigative Committee one person was killed. “Five or six of them were injured", said in the MOE.