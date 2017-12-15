One person killed, another injured in Tbilisi crane collapse

Moscow. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ One person killed, another injured during renovation works in the yard of five-star hotel Sheraton Metechi Palace in the historical part of Tbilisi, Georgia.

Report informs referring to the Sputnik Georgia, says message of press service of Tbilisi city hall.

The accident occurred yesterday night. The injured person with fractures was delivered to the hospital. According to preliminary information, the crane overturned during the repairing works. The investigation is underway.

Sheraton is one of the largest international hotel chains in the world which was founded in 1937.

Sheraton Metechi Palace is the first five-star hotel in Georgia which was opened in 1991.

The renovation works have been carried out at Sheraton Metechi Palace since December 2014.