One of Russian pilots in hostage of Turkmens

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ One of the pilots of Su-24 fighter jet belonging to Russia, violating Turkish airspace is in hands of Syrian Turkmens.

Report informs referring to the Turkish media.

But no information about the other pilot yet.

Turkmen self-defense forces do not allow landing of two helicopters for taking pilot, information states.

Su-24 fighter jet belonging to Russian military aviation group in Syria violated Turkish airspace this morning. Turkish Air Forces warned them 10 times to leave territory. After that Turkish F-16 fighters rendered Su-24 harmless.