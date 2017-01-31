Moscow street named after Russian envoy murdered in Turkey

Baku. 31 January. REPORT.AZ/ One of Moscow streets named after Russian Ambassador Andrey Karlov, who was killed in Turkey as a result of assassination.

Report informs citing Lent.ru, Moscow government made a decision in this regard.

According to information, the street named after A.Karlov is located near block settled by employees of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Notably, Andrey Karlov was killed by a former police officer Mövlud Mert Altıntaş while making a speech at opening of a photo exhibition in Ankara on December 19, 2016.

One of Ankara streets and the exhibition, where the assassination committed, named after Andrey Karlov.