    Moscow street named after Russian envoy murdered in Turkey

    The street is located near block settled by employees of Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs

    Baku. 31 January. REPORT.AZ/ One of Moscow streets named after Russian Ambassador Andrey Karlov, who was killed in Turkey as a result of assassination.

    Report informs citing Lent.ru, Moscow government made a decision in this regard.

    According to information, the street named after A.Karlov is located near block settled by employees of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

    Notably, Andrey Karlov was killed by a former police officer Mövlud Mert Altıntaş while making a speech at opening of a photo exhibition in Ankara on December 19, 2016.

    One of Ankara streets and the exhibition, where the assassination committed, named after Andrey Karlov. 

