One of Europe’s biggest mosques opens in Moscow after 10 years of construction works - PHOTO

Baku. 23 September. REPORT.AZ/ The opening of the Grand Mosque in Moscow on Wednesday is a "milestone event" for the whole Muslim world, Report informs referring to Russian TASS, the speaker of Russia’s lower house of parliament, Sergey Naryshkin said.

"I would like to extend my sincere congratulations on the occasion of the opening of the Moscow Grand Mosque, which is a milestone event not only for Russia’s capital but for the whole Muslim world," the State Duma speaker said a statement.

"Let the majestic look of the Moscow Grand Mosque become a symbol of the important role that Islam has always played in Russia’s history and our future joint achievements in the development of the motherland," Naryshkin said.

The Grand Mosque opened on Wednesday in the Russian capital after a decade of construction work.

As a result of the reconstruction, costing some $170 million, the building’s floor space has been increased twenty-fold to 19,000 square meters. The mosque will be able to accommodate up to 10,000 people simultaneously, becoming one of the biggest places of worship in Europe.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip visiting Moscow today, also attended the opening ceremony.