One of candidates drops out of Iran's presidential election to back another

Baku. 15 May. REPORT.AZ/ A conservative candidate, Tehran Mayor Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf dropped out of Iran's presidential election on Monday to back a hard-liner Ebrahim Raisi.

Report informs referring to Anadolu, he noted his statement that he withdraws to back Raisi to preserve revolution front and values.

Qalibaf's decision brings the number of candidates competing in Friday's election to five.

Notably, Raisi, a former attorney general, serves as the head of the Imam Reza charity foundation. He was among few members of the committee, which was punishing opponents of the government during Khomeini rule. He looks to world community as a new figure. Raisi is a main candidate of hard-liners within the state.