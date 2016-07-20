 Top
    ​One more opposition member held in Armenia

    A search was conducted in his apartment

    Baku. 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ A member of the Constituent Parliament, opposition representative Caro Ehnukyan was detained in Armenia.

    Report informs citing the Armenian media, on the eve, people inctroducing themselves as officers of the Armenian National Security Service, raided the apartment of Ehnukyan.

    During the search, nothing suspicious was found. 5 computers and 2 telephones were siezed.

    The press center of the National Security Service confirmed detention of Caro Ehnukyan.

    According to the lawyer of the detainee, he was arrested for facilitating the group "Sasna tsrer" and telephone conversations with members of the group.

    In the morning of July 17, the group of armed men stormed and captured the police station in Yerevan and took several police officers hostage.

