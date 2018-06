Baku. 26 April. REPORT.AZ/ In the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, a serviceman of Armenian army Karen Avetisyan died as a result of a gunshot wound in the jaw area.

Report informs citing Armenian media, Investigative Committee of Armenia said.

According to committee, Avetisyan, 19, shot himself with a machine gun. A criminal case was opened on the Article "bringing to suicide".