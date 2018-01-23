One military serviceman killed in Afrin, Turkey

Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ Another military serviceman of Turkish army was killed in Afrin region of Turkey.

Report informs referring to the NTV channel, Turkish foreign minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu posted on Twitter page.

“Our second military serviceman Lieutenant Oğuz Kaan Usta was killed during operation in Afrin. We will take revenge of our martyrs. We will fight until terror until it is eradicated,” he wrote on his Twitter. Turkish Armed Forces along with Free Syrian Army (FSA) launched anti-terror operation “Olive Branch" in Syria on January 20. In the second day of operation, the serviceman of Turkish army Musa Özalkan was killed.