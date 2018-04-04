One killed, three injured in Moscow shopping mall fire

© RİA

Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ As a result of the fire occurred in Persey Dlya Detey children’s shopping mall situated in the eastern part of Moscow City, the capital of Russia and designated for children more than 300 people were evacuated.

Report informs referring to the Interfax.

The warehouse full of toys situated on the fourth floor of the shopping mall has burned.

"One person, an employee of fire protection service has been wounded. His present status is clarified", he source in the emergency services said.

According to Russia’s Ministry of Emergencies, open fire was prevented in the shopping mall.

One person reported killed, while three wounded.