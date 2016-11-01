One killed, five injured in helicopter crash in Sochi, Russia

Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ One person died after a helicopter fell on a private house in Sochi in south Russia, Report informs referring to the Russia Today (RT).

"According to preliminary information, there were six people aboard the helicopter. One of them died," the report said.

There was no one inside the house at the time of the helicopter crash.

Fire-fighting and rescue teams and law-enforcement agencies are working at the scene. The information on the helicopter crash is being specified, the source said.