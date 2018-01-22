Omsk house fire kills 5 adopted children

© Павел Михеев/РИА «Новости»

Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ Five foster children died in a fire in a private house in Omsk region, Russia, the foster mother was hospitalized.

Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti, the Investigative Committee of the Omsk region said.

According to preliminary data, the fire occurred in secured family with seven adopted children, five of them were sisters aged 6 and 10 years, their 16-year-old brother, and girls 11 and 18 years. Two children and their step-father, born in 1963 was not injured", committee said.

Criminal case was filed under article death of two or more people due to negligence.