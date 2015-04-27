Olli Heinonen: Iran to turn into major global nuclear power

Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ After a final deal is clinched between Iran and 5+1 group of major world powers, Iran will turn into a major nuclear power in the world, Report informs the former IAEA deputy chief says.

Olli Heinonen, who had inspected Iran’s nuclear facilities for many times in the past, said on Sunday that IAEA inspectors have inspected Iran’s nuclear facilities for years and many times.

“I believe that Iran that has held nuclear talks with the U.S. and its allies, can turn into a major nuclear power in the world,” he said.