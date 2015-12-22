Oil from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan planned to carry on Russian tankers

Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ Astrakhan shipyard "Red Barricades" is considering building tankers for Iran's state tanker company, which will be used for the transportation of oil in direction to the north of Iran, as well as from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan.

Report informs referring to Kuban.info, director of the Astrakhan shipyard Alexander Ilyich said during the Russian-Iranian exhibition in Tehran.

Presumably, during the exhibition the parties will sign a memorandum on further cooperation.After the documents will be executed, issues related to the financing of this project will be discussed.