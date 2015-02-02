Official statistics: Population of Armenia decreased

Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ "In January, 2015 the population of Armenia decreased by 6,500 people in comparison with the same period of 2014". Report informs referring to news.am, Head of Census and Demography of the National Statistical Service Karine Kuyumdzhyan said on Monday.

According to her, in January of previous year, a number of Armenian population made 3 million 18 thousand and 100 people this year, and this figure reduced to 6,500 people and made 3 million 10 thousand and 600 people.

K.Kuyumdzhyan noted, in 2013 the number of stillbirths was 711, and in 2014 this figure reached 751.

Head of the Department noted that in 2014 in the country died 27 thousand 872 people, which is 2.5% more than last year.