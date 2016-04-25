Kalın: 'We are completing negotiations with Israel'

Baku. 25 April. REPORT.AZ/ "We are completing negotiations conducted some time with Israel."

Report informs citing the Turkish media, press-secretary of the Administration of Turkish President Ibrahim Kalın said at weekly briefing, April 25.

According to him, another meeting planned to be held in the near future: "We look forward to take steps to improve situation in Palestine and Gaza Strip."

On May 31, 2010, Israeli soldiers attacked the ship "Mavi Marmara" carrying humanitarian aid for the Palestinian Gaza Strip. As a result of operation 9 Turkish citizens were killed.Since then, relations between the two countries deteriorated.