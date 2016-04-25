 Top
    Close photo mode

    Kalın: 'We are completing negotiations with Israel'

    Ibrahim Kalyn: Another meeting planned in the near future

    Baku. 25 April. REPORT.AZ/ "We are completing negotiations conducted some time with Israel."

    Report informs citing the Turkish media, press-secretary of the Administration of Turkish President Ibrahim Kalın said at weekly briefing, April 25.

    According to him, another meeting planned to be held in the near future: "We look forward to take steps to improve situation in Palestine and Gaza Strip."

    On May 31, 2010, Israeli soldiers attacked the ship "Mavi Marmara" carrying humanitarian aid for the Palestinian Gaza Strip. As a result of operation 9 Turkish citizens were killed.Since then, relations between the two countries deteriorated. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi