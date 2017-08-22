Officer of Armenian army beats two soldiers

Baku. 22 August. REPORT.AZ/ Another crime has been registered in a military unit of the Armenian armed forces in the occupied Azerbaijani territories.

Report informs, as a result of the violation of mutual relations between the personnel on the Madagiz military base, soldiers Asatryan and Arsen Markaryan have been severely injured.

Both soldiers were beaten up by commander Ashot Gevorkyan due to the refusal to clean up the shower. Later, they were taken to hospital. Moreover, it has become known that on the same day, another soldier of this regiment Gagik Martirosyan was taken to hospital due to breaking his finger under unknown circumstances.

Servicemen Aram Mardinyan, Alyosha Barsegyan, Apres Grigoryan and Harutyun Hakopyan have been brought to the investigation in connection with the criminal case of a soldier named Hrach over the violation of the firearm use rules in a unit located near Aghdere.

Criminal cases have been launched against serviceman-contractor of the Armenian armed forces serving in Aghdere Armen Yegazaryan over beating a junior officer, as well as defection and usage of a mobile phone.