 Top
    Close photo mode

    Officer arrested in case of murder of Armenian cadet

    Captain Artem Avetisyan is an officer of the Military Institute named after Vazgen Sargsyan

    Baku. 14 February. REPORT.AZ/ An officer detained in Armenia within the framework of a criminal investigation on the killing of a soldier of the N military unit Haykaz Barseghyan.

    Report informs referring to news.am, according to the press service of the Investigative Committee of Armenia, the officer accused of inaction to prevent crime.

    Captain Artem Avetisyan is an officer of the Military Institute named after Vazgen Sargsyan.

    On January 29 on the playground of this institution body of Haykaz Barseghyan was found dead on the horizontal bar. Colleagues of killed, Vache Sahakyan, Movses Azarian, Gnel Tevosian, Noricum Sahakyan detained as the defendants.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi