Consulate General of Turkey in Greece attacked

Baku. 18 April. REPORT.AZ/ Molotov cocktails were thrown at the police in front of the building of Consulate General of Turkey in Thessaloniki, Greece, Report informs referring to "Anadolu" news agency.

The attackers threw more than ten Molotov cocktails at the police. The wall of the Consulate's building burnt as a result of thrown explosives. Previously, this kind of raid was carried out at the police post in front of dipolmatic mission nine times.