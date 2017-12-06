Occupant of tent near Verkhova Rada of Ukraine: We are ready to defend any time - PHOTO REPORT - VIDEO

© Report

Kyiv. 6 December. REPORT.AZ/The protesters are gathered near Verkhovna Rada but their number does not exceed 150-200 people.

Correspondent of the Ukraine bureau of Report News Agency informs, at this point the situation is calm, the members of clergy and anyone who wished address the people on the stage. The leaders of the tent city or Movement of New Forces are not there, but David Sakvarelidze, ex-prosecutor of Odessa Oblast and Saakashvilli’s associate has just arrived here.

“I think we are also supported in Azerbaijan as we are very close nations” Sakvarelidze told Report.

“As about accusations that Saakashvilli received money from Russia, remember the case when the same Arsen Avakov spread the fake video of Yanukovich with Russian billionaire where the image of the head of Saakashvilli was retouched, then he was also accused him of cooperation with Russia” added David Sakvarelidze.

He said tonight protest will be held, its aim is to change the state elite and limit the powers of the president.

Report correspondent also talked with witnesses of morning confrontations between law enforcements and supporters of Saakashvilli that set up the tents near Verkhovna Rada.

“We are ready anytime to defend. In essence, today was the largest storm since November 20. They distracted our attention and aimed on a tent. They thought that Saakashvili is there, but we gave there overnight stay to protesters from Sumy Oblast” said the fighter of battalion of Donbass.