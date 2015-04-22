Baku. 22 April. REPORT.AZ/ US President Barack Obama Obama will not use the word "genocide" in his statement on April 24.

Report informs citing the Armenian media, this was stated by the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).

During a meeting with representatives of the Armenian community, the US Chief of Staff of US President Barack Obama, Dennis McDonough and Deputy National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes said that Mr. Obama does not intend to use the word "genocide" in his speech.