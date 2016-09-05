Obama: US to not lift sanctions against Russia before Minsk agreements

Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ US will not lift sanctions against Russia before the Minsk agreements.

Report informs citing the TASS, US President Barack Obama said during press conference at G20 summit.

"We have also discussed Ukraine.I made it clear that US will lift sanctions only after execution of Minsk agreement.

It is important that both sides in next few weeks came to an agreement, have determined the sequence in which the document would be implemented."

On September 1, the US government greatly expanded sanctions list of Russian individuals and legal entities that are subject to unilateral US economic sanctions, including the sectoral in connection with the conflict in Ukraine.

17 individuals and 19 companies were added to the list.