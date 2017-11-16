Nursultan Nazarbayev: Donald Trump invites me to White House

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ "During a recent telephone conversation, President Trump invited me to visit the White House".

Report informs citing the CA-NEWS, Kazakh president Nursultan Nazarbayev said at the closing ceremony of the Astana Club meeting.

He noted that Kazakhstan will preside over the UN Security Council from January 1, 2018: "I will be there, too. We agreed that I will visit Washington at that moment. Discussion topic always exists with a leading state like the United States".

"Over 300 American companies are operating in Kazakhstan. They have invested nearly $ 50 billion in our country. We want the cooperation both in technologies and joint investment to continue," Nazarbayev added.