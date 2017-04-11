 Top
    Close photo mode

    Nursultan Nazarbayev: A person, joining terrorists is immediately deprived of Kazakh citizenship

    According to him, currently, 500-600 Kazakh citizens fight in ranks of ISIS

    Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ "According to the laws of Kazakhstan, a person who leaves the country and joins any extremist and terrorist organization is immediately deprived of the citizenship. Therefore, that person can never return to Kazakhstan".

    Report informs, Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev told in his interview with Mir24.

    According to him, currently, 500-600 Kazakh citizens, totally 5 000 persons from the former Soviet countries fight in ranks of ISIS. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi