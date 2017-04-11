Nursultan Nazarbayev: A person, joining terrorists is immediately deprived of Kazakh citizenship

Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ "According to the laws of Kazakhstan, a person who leaves the country and joins any extremist and terrorist organization is immediately deprived of the citizenship. Therefore, that person can never return to Kazakhstan".

Report informs, Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev told in his interview with Mir24.

According to him, currently, 500-600 Kazakh citizens, totally 5 000 persons from the former Soviet countries fight in ranks of ISIS.