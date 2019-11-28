Nur-Sultan to host international conference on labor regulation in CIS

On November 28-29, Nur Sultan will host an international conference on labor regulation in the CIS member States.

Report informs citing the BELTA that conference will be held in accordance with the plan of main activities for the implementation of the conceptual framework of cooperation of the CIS countries in the field of labor regulation for 2016-2020. Its purpose is to exchange experience in solving scientific and practical problems in the field of organization and regulation of labor, its methodology and practice, training, retraining and advanced training of specialists in this field.

Participants will discuss the organization of labor regulation in the CIS countries, improvement of the regulatory framework for labor, the formation of the qualification system, including the development of the national qualification system in the CIS countries (national and sectoral qualifications framework, professional standards).

Leading scientists, postgraduates and undergraduates, specialists in the field of labor organization and regulation, employers and social partners from Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and other countries are invited to the event. The conference will also be attended by representatives of the basic organizations of the CIS countries in the field of methodological and organizational and technical support of work in the field of labor regulation and in the field of training, retraining and advanced training of personnel in labor regulation.